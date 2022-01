A Patterson man is dead following a single vehicle wreck over the weekend. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that 25-year-old Grant Bell was driving on Highway 34, near Piedmont, when his vehicle ran off the side of the road and hit a tree. Bell, who was reportedly not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected during the wreck and later pronounced dead at the scene by Wayne County Coroner Mike Allen.

