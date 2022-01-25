Tuesday, January 25th, 2022

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Hampton, VA — A Virginia man was arrested for allegedly breaking into a pet grooming salon and stealing six husky puppies and cash. 50-year-old Rodney Jackson is facing charges of breaking and entering, grand larceny, grand larceny with intent to sell, and animal larceny. Three of the husky puppies were recovered and returned to their mother.

Jackson, who police say is homeless, allegedly broke into the building sometime on Friday evening or Saturday morning. Bandi Murdock, who owns the dogs and Critter Cleaners, wrote on Facebook that she is desperately searching for the other puppies.

“They are only 2 weeks old, they literally opened their eyes two days ago,” she wrote. “They need to nurse.” Murdock told the Daily Press that they leave the puppies at the grooming salon because people are there 14 hours a day, allowing the puppies to be socialized.

