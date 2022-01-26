Cape School Board updates COVID reentry plan

The Cape Girardeau School Board announced updates to the district’s COVID reentry plan for the start of the spring semester, during its regular meeting Monday. The board decided to continue its use of positive trace tracking for COVID-19 cases, but will not use close contact tracing going forward this semester. If a student, staff or faculty member does test positive for the virus, the school will not track who the individuals have come in contact with. If a close contact case does occur within a classroom, a blanket email will be sent to the parents or guardians of the student in the specific classroom and it will be highly recommended the student wears a mask. You can learn more in the Southeast MIssourian.

