Vehicle theft leads to MO man’s arrest

A Springfield, Missouri man was arrested Friday for a vehicle theft that occurred earlier in the month. The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department in Kentucky received a report that a vehicle was stolen from a residence on Blandville Road on Jan. 11. Deputies said during the evening of Jan. 12, they recovered an abandoned truck and trailer near the area where the initial vehicle was reported stolen. Detectives said the trailer was allegedly stolen in New Madrid County, Missouri, on Jan. 11. They also learned that the suspect, 24-year-old Jake Olsen allegedly made multiple charges on the victim’s debit card. On Jan. 18, the Sheriff’s Department learned Olsen was arrested in St. Louis, MO, on outstanding warrants from McCracken County. On Friday, Olsen was transported back to McCracken County. Detectives said he allegedly admitted to his involvement in the theft of the vehicle from McCracken County, KY and is responsible for the theft of the trailer from New Madrid, MO. Olsen was charged with theft of a vehicle and receiving stolen property. You can learn more in the West Kentucky Star.

