Carter County Drug Investigation Results In Multiple Arrests

A drug investigation in Carter County resulted in multiple arrests yesterday morning. Officers with the South Central Drug Task Force, in coordination with the Missouri State Highway Patrol and Carter County Sheriff’s Department, concluded a series of long-term narcotics investigations in Carter County. As a result of these investigations, five suspects were arrested for delivery of a controlled substance. During the operation, a search warrant was served at a residence in Hunter. 52-year-old David Emery, of Ellsinore, and 63-year-old Jim Bessent, of Grandin, were arrested on three counts of delivery of a controlled substance. 43-year-old Wayne Robbins, of Ellsinore, was arrested on two counts of delivery of a controlled substance. 59-year-olds Douglas Wells and Albert Brandon, both of Grandin, were each charged with one count of delivery of a controlled substance. Arrest teams consisted of members of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Carter County Sheriff’s Department, National Park Service, Missouri Department of Conservation, Van Buren (MO) Police Department, and Ellsinore Police Department.

