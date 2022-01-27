House Bill would reimburse law enforcement officers for police academy training

A bill passed by the Crime Prevention Committee in the Missouri House, is in line with the governor’s call for recruiting and better training for police officers. Joplin Representative and Chairman of the Committee Lane Roberts is the sponsor of legislation to reimburse law enforcement officers who go through the state’s police officer training academy.

A similar bill made it to the State Senate last year, but ran out of time in the session. Roberts says his goal is to recruit more mature candidates. The bill is in the rules committee, then on to the full House.

