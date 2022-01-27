Staffing struggle is real for MO mental health agency

Missouri Department of Mental Health Director Valerie Huhn says mandatory overtime for workers is leading to a greater number of employees quitting. Due to staffing problems, she says the department is not doing everything it needs to be doing to support patients.

Huhn says she is a supporter of the governor’s pay increase proposal for a 15-dollar minimum wage and a 5.5-percent cost-of-living increase. Governor Parson wants the Missouri Legislature to pass the proposal by the end of this month.

