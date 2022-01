U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Stephen Breyer is retiring from the high court. His retirement won’t change the make-up of the six to three divide between conservative and liberal justices. Missouri U.S. Senator Roy Blunt weighs in on President Biden’s plan to nominate a Black woman to the bench.

Justice Breyer is expected to serve out the term which ends in October.

