MU research team identifies COVID-19 mutations – and they escape existing antibodies

An MU researcher has revealed that COVID mutations escape pre-existing antibodies either from vaccination or naturally from a recent COVID-19 infection. Professor Kamal Singh is an often-published researcher and this new study helps explain the omicron variant’s high rate of infection. It resists other virus antibodies. Professor Singh says his team’s observations are being proven by other research. The outlook means there are more variants ahead.

The research team member that discovered the mutations is a sophomore at Hickman High School in Columbia.

