On September 30, 2020, MRR License LLC, licensee of K269GZ, 101.7, Sikeston, Missouri,

which rebroadcasts KSIM(AM), filed an application with the Federal Communications

Commission for renewal of license. Members of the public wishing to view this application or

obtain information about how to file comments and petitions on the application can visit:

https://enterpriseefiling.fcc.gov/dataentry/public/tv/draftCopy.html?displayType=html&appKey

=25076f9174c22e5d0174d64666b11b42&id=25076f9174c22e5d0174d64666b11b42&goBack=N

Updated October 2, 2020