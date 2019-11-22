Sikeston Boys Basketball

The Sikeston High School Basketball season is underway and you can listen to the Bulldogs live on 1400 AM, 101.7 FM, or live via the internet.

2019 – 2020 Schedule

Dec 37:30 pmCarnahan
Dec 66:00 pmConfluence Prep Academy charter
Dec 9 – 13SEMO Conference Tournament
Dec 207:30 pmNotre Dame
Dec 27 – 30St. Dominic’s Christmas Tourney
Jan 107:30 pmCharleston
Jan 147:30 pmPark Hills Central
Jan 177:30 pmCarnahan
Jan 217:30 pmFarmington
Jan 247:30 pmKennett
Jan 27 – Feb 1Fort Zumwalt North Tournament
Feb 47:30 pmDexter
Feb 77:30 pmPoplar Bluff
Feb 8Charleston Shootout
Feb 147:30 pmCape Central
Feb 187:30 pmNew Madrid County Central
Feb 207:30 pmCaruthersville
Feb 217:30 pmJackson
Feb 256:00 pmMiller Career Academy
Feb 277:30 pmWest Plains
%d bloggers like this: