Sikeston Boys Basketball

The Sikeston High School Basketball season is underway and you can listen to the Bulldogs live on 1400 AM, 101.7 FM, or live via the internet.
2019 – 2020 Schedule
|Dec 3
|7:30 pm
|Carnahan
|Dec 6
|6:00 pm
|Confluence Prep Academy charter
|Dec 9 – 13
|SEMO Conference Tournament
|Dec 20
|7:30 pm
|Notre Dame
|Dec 27 – 30
|St. Dominic’s Christmas Tourney
|Jan 10
|7:30 pm
|Charleston
|Jan 14
|7:30 pm
|Park Hills Central
|Jan 17
|7:30 pm
|Carnahan
|Jan 21
|7:30 pm
|Farmington
|Jan 24
|7:30 pm
|Kennett
|Jan 27 – Feb 1
|Fort Zumwalt North Tournament
|Feb 4
|7:30 pm
|Dexter
|Feb 7
|7:30 pm
|Poplar Bluff
|Feb 8
|Charleston Shootout
|Feb 14
|7:30 pm
|Cape Central
|Feb 18
|7:30 pm
|New Madrid County Central
|Feb 20
|7:30 pm
|Caruthersville
|Feb 21
|7:30 pm
|Jackson
|Feb 25
|6:00 pm
|Miller Career Academy
|Feb 27
|7:30 pm
|West Plains